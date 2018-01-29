The Kelowna bantam Rockets girls team celebrate their gold medal win at the Lorne Rowan Memorial Tournament. -Image: Contributed

Kelowna bantam girls take Abbotsford tourney

The Rockets edge host Ice 2-1 in final of recreational tourney

The Kelowna bantam Rockets girls’ team went undefeated in Abbotsford to bring home the champions’ trophy and gold medals from the inaugural Lorne Rowan Memorial Tournament, Jan. 19 to 21.

The girls set the tone for the weekend on Friday with a 4-0 win over the Meadow Ridge Barracudas.

Saturday morning was a nail-biter versus the home Abbotsford Ice team, finishing win a 1-1 tie.

Another great game Saturday afternoon finished with a 3-2 win over the Saanich Braves. Sunday morning the Rockets shook out the early morning cobwebs to solidify round robin first place with a 10-0 win over the Richmond Ravens.

Sunday afternoon’s gold medal game was a rematch between the Kelowna Rockets and the Abbotsford Ice.

Kelowna opened the scoring in the first period, and the atmosphere grew tense in the second frame when the Rockets second goal was waived off, then Abbotsford scored to tie it up.

The tie held until Kelowna scored again on a power play with 6:18 left in the third, then strategically maintained puck control to a 2-1 victory.

The Kelowna Female Recreation divisions will host their home tournament March 16 to 18, with the Bantam Rockets looking forward to another spirited encounter with the Abbotsford Ice who are among the confirmed teams attending the event.

