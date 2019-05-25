Kelowna beats Vernon 9-4 in senior lacrosse action; Shamrocks wallop Kamloops 11-2

Kelowna Raiders forward Cory Seigner tries to slip a shot past Vernon Tigers goalie Josh Point in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League action Friday night in Vernon. Point, the Tigers’ lone goalie, was later hurt in the third period and had to leave the game. His older brother, Kyle, an injured runner with the Tigers, was pressed into emergency goaltending duty. Kelowna won 9-4. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Vernon Tigers lost more than their Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League game Friday at Kal Tire Place.

They lost their only goalie for the final 11:27 – and perhaps longer – of a 9-4 loss to the unbeaten Kelowna Raiders, and had to press his injured brother into service to finish the contest.

Josh Point took a Raiders shot directly off the mask and was on the floor for several minutes. He was taken out of the game for concussion protocol and precaution, and replaced by his older brother Kyle, a runner with the Tigers currently on the injured list. After the Raiders approved the addition of Kyle, who had been manning the gate at the Tigers’ bench, as a substitute goalie, Point put on his younger brother’s gear.

Josh Point will be evaluated by a doctor before his status becomes clearer.

With Kelowna leading 5-4, the Raiders scored on their first shot on Kyle Point and added three more on 16 shots.

Kelowna improved to 4-0 while the Tigers dropped to 0-4. It was 2-1 Raiders after the first period – though the Raiders hit four goal posts in the frame, Vernon had one clank off the pipes – and 4-3 heading into the final frame.

Cory Seigner led Kelowna with two goals and five assists while goalie Tanner Belsham made 34 saves.

Brennan Plante had two goals for Vernon with Ryan Sarazin and Craig Bigsby adding singles. Josh Point made 29 saves before leaving the game. He also was shaken up for several minutes in the second period after taking a shot to the lower body.

In Armstrong, the Shamrocks won their third in a row, hammering a shorthanded Kamloops Rattlers squad 11-2 at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. Armstrong loaned Kamloops four players from its practice roster.

Steve McIlwrath led the Shamrocks with 2+4 to earn first-star honours. Brett Hawrys had 2+2 and Steve Clark added 1+3. Cam Nelson returned to the Armstrong lineup and scored his first goal of the year, a 175-foot shot that eluded Kamloops junior call up goalie Ethan Milobar.

The Irish are now 3-1, two points back of the Raiders. Kamloops has lost three straight (1-3).

Armstrong travels to Rutland for a first-place showdown with the Raiders Friday, May 31, while the Tigers will look for that first win in their return to the league with a home date against the Rattlers, 8 p.m., Kal Tire Place, May 31.



