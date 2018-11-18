Kelowna Chiefs celebrate goal on Saturday night. Photo: Mackenzie Britton

Kelowna Chiefs stomp Chase Heat 10-1

The Chiefs win back to back games, and await Revelstoke next Friday

The Kelowna Chiefs may be flying under the hockey radar in the Kelowna area, but their 10-1 win over the Chase Heat Saturday night may put them back in the spotlight.

With big nights from the impressive Brody Dale and net-minder Braeden Mitchell, the Chiefs never gave the Heat much of a chance when the Chiefs took a 4-0 lead at the end of the first period.

It seemed to be a team effort on Saturday as the Chiefs win their second game in a row after a 3-0 victory over the Kamloops Storm on Friday night. The Chiefs remain in first place in their division with a comfortable 14 point lead, as well as at the top of the KIJHL standings where they are only seven points ahead of the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

With plenty of hockey still to play, the Chiefs aim to continue their winning ways and pry more Kelowna eyes to their dynamic offence and solid goal-tending.

RELATED: Rockets held scoreless in loss against Red Deer

The Revelstoke Grizzlies handed the Chiefs one of their only two overtime losses this year on Nov. 9, and the Chiefs will get a chance for revenge on Friday, Nov. 23.

