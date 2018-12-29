Kelowna Chiefs win first game at KIJHL showcase

Chiefs players notched eight goals in the inaugural college showcase in Kamloops

The inaugural KIJHL college showcase wrapped up its first day of action on Friday night. All 20 KIJHL teams, including the Kelowna Chiefs, will play two regular season games in Kamloops to show off for scouts from other hockey leagues and universities.

The Chiefs won their first game 8-4 over the Spokane Braves. The Chiefs have been dominant this season with a 26-1-1 record, and the players look to reap the benefits of a successful season in front of scouts.

“We’re happy where were sitting and this is when things get going,” said Chiefs GM Grant Sheridan.

The showcase is special because KIJHL players don’t usually get the chance to play in front of many scouts, some of whom are from the BCHL, the WHL, and junior A teams, because of the lack of coverage in the Okanagan and Kootenay areas.

The Chiefs will conclude the showcase Saturday morning against the Columbia Valley Rockies.

Kelowna returns to home ice on Jan. 5 when they host the Princeton Posse.

