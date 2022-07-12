Kelowna Crows looking to recruit in return to rugby pitch

Dust off the cleats and wash off the mouthguard – senior women’s rugby is returning to Kelowna.

The Kelowna Rugby Football Club, or the Crows, have declared a team for this fall’s B.C. Rugby Union Division 2 season, and are looking for recruits.

“Given the growth and success of the rugby club last year, it is only natural that we relaunch the women’s team for the upcoming season,” said Director of Women’s Rugby Eleya Quist, adding that the club is “so excited.”

The Crows have not fielded a women’s team since 2019. The senior men field two squads, one each in their respective Division 1 and Division 3 leagues, which have flourished since the start of the pandemic.

Since 2019, the men’s rosters have grown from around 20 players to 40+, working their way to a semifinal appearance last season at the Division 1 level.

No experience is required to come out and join the team. Those interested simply must be 19 or older.

“Rugby is a sport for everyone and one that you will find lifelong friendships from no matter which stage you start your rugby journey,” said Jennifer Lemon, a player and vice-president of the club.

Those who would like to learn more about joining the Crows can email Quist at crowswomensrep@kelownacrows.com.

READ MORE: Dirty Mutter obstacle course race for dogs and their human coming to Kelowna

READ MORE: Warriors skate into NHL camps

@JakeC_16

Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

City of KelownarugbySports