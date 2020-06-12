Kelowna Falcons alumnus drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox

Kade Mechals pitched for the Falcons in 2017

Former Kelowna Falcons pitcher Kade Mechals has been drafted to the MLB’s Chicago White Sox. (Contributed)

A former Kelowna Falcons pitcher has been drafted to the big league.

Kade Mechals, who pitched a season in the West Coast League for the Falcons in 2017, was selected in the fourth round, 112th overall by the Chicago White Sox in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft.

In his time with the Falcons, he finished with a 4-0 record with a 3.30 ERA and struck out 34 batters.

In his Falcons debut, on June 18, 2017, Mechals threw eight shutout innings, striking out five Yakima Pippins and recorded the win. In his next outing, he threw a complete-game four-hitter against the Bend Elks.

Mechals will likely report to the White Sox’s rookie ball affiliate, Montana’s Great Falls Voyagers, once the next season begins.

