Kelowna Falcons drop game two against the Bellingham Bells and pick up first loss of season. Photo: Trevor Miller

Kelowna Falcons pick up first loss of 2019 season

The baseball team lost game two against the Bellingham Bells, look for revenge Thursday

The Kelowna Falcons were flying high after their first win of the West Coast League baseball season, but came falling back to earth after a 6-2 loss Wednesday night.

The Bellingham Bells got revenge in game two against the Falcons with solid pitching and a four-run fifth inning to cruise to victory.

The rubber-match of the three-game series against the Bells is Thursday night, before the Falcons return to Kelowna for their home-opening series Friday night.

READ MORE: Kelowna Falcons comeback to win first game of season

READ MORE: Kelowna teen gets biking confidence with new artificial limb

Pitcher Blake Tritch picks up a loss in his first start of the season, but the Falcons’ bats were held to just two runs as only Austen Butler and James Shimashita tacked on RBIs for the Falcons.

The Falcons take on the Ridgefield Raptors in their first three-game home series of the season.

Admission is free at Elks Stadium with the game starting at 6:35 p.m. Friday night.

