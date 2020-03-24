(Capital News file photo)

Kelowna golf clubs close after brief grace period during COVID-19 pandemic

The sport’s positive social distancing rules are no longer enough to keep courses open

There was a grace period last week where Okanagan golf courses were being positively exploited for their isolation-friendly features during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

But with the number of cases in B.C. passing 470, local golf courses are making the hard decision to join almost all group-based businesses to close indefinitely to continue to help flatten the curve of COVID-19.

“We didn’t want to push the envelope,” said Kelowna Golf and Country Club general manager David Walker.

“It’s very unfortunate, but that’s the nature of the creature we’re all dealing with here. We’re trying to do what’s right and what health officials advise and the only way we could do that is to close the golf course.”

READ MORE: All golf courses in the province should be closed to prevent virus spreading, British Columbia Golf says

Walker said that the 120 staff members they bring on for prime season will be without work while the course is closed; the latest addition to the growing amount of non-working Canadians because of coronavirus-caused closures and cancellations.

“That’s definitely the hardest part in all this,” he said.

“I can only imagine the ramifications for courses throughout the valley and the economic impacts. All of Canada and the world are in the same boat.”

READ MORE: Trudeau: More ‘stringent measures’ will come if Canadians ignore COVID-19 guidelines

Throughout the Okanagan, golf courses are following suit with closing their doors or postponing their opening dates.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
WHL updates off-season plans as Kelowna Rockets look to 2021

Just Posted

Cooking in quarantine: Start Fresh in Kelowna to offer online cooking classes

Start Fresh offers corporate catering, team building, cooking classes and more

Kelowna golf clubs close after brief grace period during COVID-19 pandemic

The sport’s positive social distancing rules are no longer enough to keep courses open

Wineries and liquor stores should be essential services: B.C. Wine Institute

The institute said you don’t have to travel to support B.C. wine

WHL updates off-season plans as Kelowna Rockets look to 2021

Off-season starts March 25 as Rockets commemerate three players who played their last WHL game

City of Kelowna changes development procedures amid COVID-19 pandemic

As the city suspends public hearings, emergency changes are required for development procedures

WATCH: Interior Health sets up drive-thru testing in Kelowna

The site is not for drop-ins and is only by appointment

UPDATE: Coronavirus concerns prompt event cancellations across the Okanagan

This is a running list of events cancelled across the Okanagan

WestJet lays off nearly 7,000 employees, cutting staff in half amid COVID-19 crisis

Calgary-based company the latest airline to be hit by layoffs

Air clears in North Okanagan, dust advisory lifted

Levels in Vernon still well above those in neighbouring Kelowna

Driver’s licence renewals, 90-day payment deferral now available online, ICBC says

Phone and online deferrals available

B.C. closes camping, day services at provincial parks for COVID-19

Miracle Beach, Wells Gray facilities open for day-use only

Vernon golfer tees up with UBCO

Kendra Jones-Munk commits to Heat U-SPORTS program

Column: Distancing, not isolating, and handling our fears

Salmon Arm Observer guest columnist Nan Dickie offers coping advice

$1,000 payment for COVID-19 affected workers won’t come till May: B.C. finance ministry

Payment will go to those who qualify for EI or other COVID-19 related unemployment help

Most Read