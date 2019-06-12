Kelowna golfer John Mlikotic ready to compete with the best at the Mackenzie Tour’s stop at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club starting Thursday. (Contributed)

Kelowna golfer continues pro push with secured spot at local tour

John Mlikotic joins the Mackenzie Tour at Gallager’s Canyon Golf Club

With the Mackenzie Golf Tour coming to Kelowna, local golfer John Mlikotic may have a leg-up on the competition.

The upcoming tour tees off Thursday at Gallagher’s Canyon Golf Club, a course that Mlikotic has been working and playing at for over seven years.

“I’d like to think I have a small advantage, it’s my home course, I’ve played it a thousand times and I’m hoping to put together a good performance,” Mlikotic said.

The Mackenzie Tour is part of the PGA Tour Canada and invites professional players from all over the world to compete against the world’s best and work towards a path to the PGA Tour.

Mlikotic has been at this tour before in 2016, but the former Simon Fraser University golfer knows his experience has come along way and it’s time to show it on the course.

“I’m extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity, it’s my home course, and it’s a great place to start this year,” he said.

“I’ll know when to be aggressive and when to lay back, and I’m going to use that to my advantage.”

In his third year as pro, qualifying for the big tours and playing with the longer-term pros has been a challenge, but Mlikotic takes no time off to improve his game.

Attending qualifier schools, working while playing at Kelowna golf courses, playing in tournaments throughout the Okanagan and Vancouver and spending the winters in the U.S. working on his game.

Though it’s hard work, it’s all been worth it.

“It’s a lot of travel and putting in hours to make sure I’m balanced with playing full-time.”

“I feel ready, I want to get out there and prove I can play and that my game is ready,” Mlikotic said.

With a solid performance at the upcoming tour, he can play his way into the second season of the Mackenzie Tour.

With upcoming stops in Lethbridge and Ontario, the tour gives Mlikotic all the chances he needs to continue perfecting his skills as a professional golfer.

Nerves won’t be a factor for the Immaculata High School graduate—he’s playing with home-court advantage.

“The comfort of playing at (this) course will help.”

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Central Okanagan Sports Hall of Fame announces 2019 inductees

Just Posted

Discussion regarding Highway 97 and Glenmore Road intersection is open to the public

The workshop will be held on June 19

Visitor to Kelowna discovers used needles inside her parked car

A Vancouver woman visiting Kelowna said there needs to be more security at Village at Mill Creek

Okanagan-Shuswap weather: mix of sun and clouds

Rain expected tomorrow; sun expected for the rest of the week across the Okanagan

Okanagan moved to level two drought as precaution

First drought notice for 2019 due to snowpack and forecast

Businesses along Enterprise Way affected by homeless population

‘Kelowna is in desperate need of more supportive housing,’ John Howard Society director says

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Owner shocked after dog left in B.C. vet’s freezer for 78 days

B.C. College of Veterinarians investigating case of 13-year-old Chow Chow named Brooke

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Crown stays nine of 30 smuggling charges against owner of inn on US-Canada border

January trial set on remaining 21 charges for Robert Boule, accused of smuggling people into Canada

Cyclist’s cross-Canada ride cut short after traffic stop nets drugs, weapons

The man was riding his bike illegaly along the Port Mann Bridge when traffic cops pulled him over

Commons committee urges feds to consider decriminalizing simple drug possession

Commons health committee is also recommending a public-awareness campaign

Hergott: What happens to your estate when you die

Lawyer Paul Hergott talks about what happens to your estate when you die

Most Read