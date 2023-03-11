Kelowna Owls fall in AAAA provincial basketball semi-finals

The Owls will take on Oak Bay on Saturday for third place

The Kelowna Secondary School Owls lost in the AAAA BC Provincial semi-finals to Semiahmoo on Friday night at the Langley Events Centre. (LEC Media/Contributed)

The Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) Owls’ run for the AAAA provincial championship has come to an end.

On Friday night, the fifth-ranked Owls lost in the semi-finals to the No. 1-ranked Semiahmoo Thunderbirds by the score of 96-68. The 28-point difference is Semiahmoo’s smallest margin of victory in the tournament.

Semiahmoo set the tone early with a 34-point first quarter, helping them advance to their second straight provincial final.

For the Owls, Nash Semeniuk led the team with 28 points.

Despite not making the finals, the Owls have a chance for a medal when they play for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Langley Events Centre. They take on Oak Bay.

B.C. High School BasketballKelownaOkanagan