Kelowna Owls fall in AAAA provincial basketball semi-finals

The Kelowna Secondary School (KSS) Owls’ run for the AAAA provincial championship has come to an end.
On Friday night, the fifth-ranked Owls lost in the semi-finals to the No. 1-ranked Semiahmoo Thunderbirds by the score of 96-68. The 28-point difference is Semiahmoo’s smallest margin of victory in the tournament.
Semiahmoo set the tone early with a 34-point first quarter, helping them advance to their second straight provincial final.
For the Owls, Nash Semeniuk led the team with 28 points.
Despite not making the finals, the Owls have a chance for a medal when they play for third place on Saturday at 1 p.m., at the Langley Events Centre. They take on Oak Bay.
