Kelowna’s Dylan Woloshyniuk (front) returns the ball to Vernon’s Muhammed Asim during quarterfinal action at a Vernon Table Tennis Club tournament Sunday, Dec. 1, at Lakers Clubhouse. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

Kelowna player beats Vernon opponent in table tennis final

Vernon club draws field of 16 to second tournament of 2019 at Lakers Clubhouse

Vernon Table Tennis Club hosted its second tournament of 2019 on Sunday, Dec. 1, at the Lakers Clubhouse.

The event attracted a field of 16, 10 local players and six from Kelowna.

The players were divided into four groups and after 40 best-of-5 matches Vernon’s John Lu, Min Kim, and Muhammed Asim moved on to the Championship side. The matches were all to 11 points.

Championship quarter-final action saw a replay of last year’s final between Asim and Dylan Woloshyniuk of Kelowna. Woloshyniuk avenged last year’s defeat, winning with a score of 3-1.

READ MORE: Table tennis players sought in Vernon

Kim defeated Lu 3-1 which put him in the semi-final against Woloshyniuk.

In the best match of the tournament, Kim prevailed 3-2 with a score of 12-10 in the fifth and deciding game.

Rick Wang of Kelowna went undefeated in the round-robin and then defeated Graham Fox of Kelowna 3-1 in the other semi-final. Wang then defeated Kim 11-5, 11-7, 11-8 to win the tournament. Fox defeated Woloshyniuk 3-0 to take third place.

On the consolation side, Emmanuuel Togle of Kelowna defeated Matt Chang of Vernon 3-0.

READ MORE: Vernon table tennis club making racket

Asian Avenue Restaurant was a major sponsor for awards and equipment, along with “Canoki Table Tennis Raquets by Ed.”

“The Vernon players are improving and we hope to host another tournament in March or April,” said club spokesperson John Neilson.

Drop in table tennis is held in Vernon Tuesdays, 6:30 p.m., at Lakers 7000 Cummins Road, and at the Halina Centre beside the Vernon Recreation Centre Thursdays at 6:30 pm. Both have a $3 drop in fee.

For more information on the club, contact Neilson at 250-550-0425.

Vernon’s Braydon Hansen (left) serves to Emmanuel Togle of Kelowna on the consolation side of the second Vernon Table Tennis Club tournament of 2019 Sunday, Dec. 1, at Lakers Clubhouse. (Roger Knox - Morning Star)

