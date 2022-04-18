Kelowna Raiders outgun Vernon Tigers

Visiting Raiders score nine in final period for 15-9 Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League pre-season win

The Kelowna Raiders (black jerseys) exploded for nine goals in the final 20 minutes to beat the hometown Vernon Tigers 15-9 in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League exhibition play Saturday, April 16, at Kal Tire Place North. The league is back after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic. (Morning Star - file photo)

The visiting Kelowna Raiders used a nine-goal third period to put away the Vernon Tigers 15-9 in Thompson Okanagan Senior Lacrosse League exhibition play Saturday, April 16, at Kal Tire Place North in Vernon.

The game was played on special turf flooring which will be used this summer when North Okanagan Minor Lacrosse hosts a provincial championship tournament.

Kelowna led 4-2 and 6-5 by periods before their offence erupted in the final 20 minutes.

Andrew Garant led the Raiders with seven goals and two assists. Tarrin Davies chipped in 2+3 while veteran Pho Heng contributed three markers.

Darcy Rhodes had 1+2 and single goals went to Cal Jackson and Cody Teichroeb.

Former Vernon Junior Tigers stars Nick Mann and Jordy Barr, and newcomer Gord Walls-Good, each had two goals for Vernon while former Tiger junior Stephane Richard pocketed 1+1.

The five-time playoff champion Armstrong Shamrocks and Kamloops Rattlers round out the four-team league, which returns to the floor this year after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

A proposed fifth team for the league in Princeton did not materialize though exhibition games against the new team could be included in the 2022 schedule.

