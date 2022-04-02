Kelowna Rockets beat Prince George 9-2, welcome Victoria to town

Cristall, Cousins, and Novak all had three-point nights

The Kelowna Rockets weren’t April fooling as they dominated the Prince George Cougars 9-2 on Friday night (April 1) at Prospera Place.

Prince George got on the scoreboard first just 1:31 into the game when Jonas Brøndberg scored his first of the season, but it was all Kelowna after that.

The Rockets erupted for eight goals over the first forty minutes. In the first period, they got two goals from rookie Andrew Cristall, his 22nd and 23rd goals of the season. Adam Kydd and Tyson Feist also found the back of the net.

Scott Cousins, Jake Lee, Scott Wightman, and the team’s leading scorer Pavel Novak all scored second period goals.

Elias Carmichael added one more in the third period to complete the victory.

A total of 13 Rockets players were on the scoresheet. Cristall, Cousins, and Novak all recorded three-point nights, while five others collected two-point nights.

Three of the Rockets goals came on the powerplay.

Goaltender Talyn Boyko made 22 saves in the win for Kelowna. The Rockets outshot the Cougars 39-24.

It’s a quick turnaround for the Rockets as they’re back in action tonight taking on the Victoria Royals. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m. at Prospera Place in Kelowna.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

