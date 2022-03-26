Kelowna Rockets blanked by Kamloops, lose seventh straight game

It wasn’t the Kelowna Rockets’ night on Friday (March 25) as they lost to the Kamloops Blazers 6-0 in Kamloops.

Actually, the first three weeks haven’t been very kind to the Rockets as they’ve lost seven games in a row. The win was Kamloops’ ninth straight.

Kamloops scored three goals in the first period, two in the second and one in the third to put the game away. Logan Stankoven and Reese Belton each had three-point nights for the Blazers.

It wasn’t for a lack of effort by Kelowna as they outshot Kamloops 41-37 but Blazers goaltender Dylan Garand stood on his head to secure his 30th win of the season. He leads the entire WHL with a 1.98 goals against average (GAA).

With the loss and Seattle’s win last night, the Rockets are now six points behind Seattle for fourth in the Western Conference in the fight for home-ice advantage.

The Rockets and the Blazers will do it all again tonight as they meet for the final time in the regular season at Prospera Centre in Kelowna. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL