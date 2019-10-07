Kelowna Rockets capture first road trip victory

The Kelowna Rockets collected two of four points during back-to-back games against Prince George

The Kelowna Rockets walked about with two points following back-to-back games against the Prince George Cougars over the weekend.

On Friday, the Rockets captured their first road win of the year, defeating the Cougars 2-1 in regulation. Rookie sensation Pavel Novak scored both goals for the Rockets and received the first star of the game. His game-winning goal came on the power-play after Novak’s initial shot was re-directed off an opposing players’ stick.

Novak was recently added to the NHL’s central scouting 19-20 preliminary players to watch list as a C rated prospect.

His “C” rating means that he’s a potential fourth, fifth or sixth-round selection at the 2020 NHL draft in Montreal.

READ MORE: Vernon Panthers roll past Salmon Arm Golds

On Saturday, the Rockets were faced with a hungry Cougars team looking for their first win of the season.

The Rockets dropped the game 4-1 and were outshot by the Cougars 32-27.

Novak and Nolan Foote combined for the loan Rockets goal when Novak through a crisp-cross-ice pass to Foote who drove the puck home.

The Rockets are now 4-2-1-0 on the season and are back in action on Friday, Oct. 11 when they head to Kent, WA to face the Seattle Thunderbirds.

You can listen to the game on AM 1150, watch on WHL Live or follow the Rockets Twitter for live updates.

READ MORE: Okanagan rinks into final four at Vernon Curling Classic