Kelowna Rockets fall in Kamloops on Friday night

The Kelowna Rockets fell in Kamloops last night to the Blazers by a score of 4-2, ending their three-game winning streak.

Andrew Cristall got the scoring started for the Rockets. After a shot from the point, the second rebound came right to Cristall who scored his 20th of the season. He now has 11 points (six goals, five assists) in his last six games. Mark Liwicki and Tyson Feist got the assists.

Four and a half minutes later the Blazers tied the same as Connor Levis found the back of the net. Blazers leading-scorer Logan Stankoven found the back of the net at the 14:27 mark of the first to give Kamloops at 2-1 lead.

After a scoreless second period, Stankoven found the back of the net again on what would end up being the game-winning goal. The goals were his 32nd and 33rd of the season. He has 78 points in 47 games this season, sitting fourth in scoring in the WHL.

Adam Kydd would bring it back within one for the Rockets as he intercepted a cross-ice pass at the Rockets blueline and scored on a breakaway. It was his 12th of the season.

That’s as close as the Rockets would get as Drew Englot added a goal halfway through the third period to make it 4-2.

Tayln Boyko made 33 saves in the losing effort for Kelowna. Dyland Galand made 24 saves for his 26th win of the season.

These two teams are division rivals and it showed at the end of the game when a fight broke out and four penalties were handed out, including a Kamloops player leaving the bench to get involved.

They meet again tonight to finish the weekend home-and-home series at Prospera Place in Kelowna. Saturday night’s game is RE/MAX presents: Talk Today Game Night in association with the WHL and the Kelowna Canadian Mental Health Association to promote mental health. Puck drop is at 7:05 p.m.

All Rockets games are available to watch on WHL Live and CHL TV. To listen, go to 1550 on the AM dial.

READ MORE: Masks still required for most areas of Kelowna International Airport

READ MORE: Winfield Bakery owners hope to reopen in new location following fire

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

hockeyKelowna RocketsWHL