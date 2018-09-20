VIDEO: Kelowna Rockets look to leave Kamloops Blazers in the smoke

The Rockets will open their regular season as they face off against the Kamloops Blazers Friday and Saturday night.

After closing out their season as B.C. Division champions they are looking to do it again.

“I think it starts with hard work and playing as a team. This organization has a great past as a team that competes and plays the game the right way every night. If we go out and put our best foot forward I believe we will be in a good spot at the end of the year,” Rockets coach, Jason Smith said.

RELATED: Kelowna Rockets head coach confident heading into the new WHL season

Smith says he will be relying on to stabilize the team this year will be left-wingers, Erik Gardiner and Conner Bruggen-Cate, right winger Leif Mattson and centre Kyle Topping.

The Rockets will start their weekend in Kamloops Friday at the Sandman Centre and will meet the Blazers again at home ice, Saturday night at Prospera Place.

