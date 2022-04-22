Kelowna Rockets players nominated for WHL awards

The Rockets open the playoffs in Seattle on Friday night

The WHL announced their regular season all-star teams and awards nominees on Thursday afternoon, and the Kelowna Rockets were well represented.

Forward Colton Dach and defenseman Jake Lee were named as B.C. Division first-team all-stars. Dach appeared in 61 games this season and led the Rockets in goals (29), points (79), powerplay points (27), and shots on goal (274).

Lee led Rockets defensemen in scoring with 46 points (16 goals, 30 assists) in 66 games.

The second-team all-stars featured a couple of Rockets as well in forward Pavel Novak and goaltender Talyn Boyko. Novak finished second on the team with 72 points (29 goals, 43 assists) in 62 games played.

Boyko went 28-12-1-3 in 46 games with a 2.79 goals-against-average and .913 save percentage since he was acquired from the Tri-City Americans early in the season.

The league also announced the nominees for the individual awards.

Kelowna’s Andrew Cristall was named one of the nominees for the Jim Piggott Memorial Trophy, which goes to the rookie of the year. Cristall set a record for most goals (28) by a 16-year-old in Rockets history and tied for the most points (69) by a 16-year-old in team history. He finished third on the team in scoring.

Leading his team to a 42-win season, Rockets coach Kris Mallette was named one of four nominees for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Trophy, given to the coach of the year.

Bruce Hamilton, the president and general manager of the Rockets, was nominated for the Lloyd Saunders Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the executive of the year. This was Kelowna’s seventh 40-win season in the last 10 years.

The Rockets open the playoffs on Friday night against the Seattle Thunderbirds. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. at the accesso ShoWare Center.

