The Kelowna Rockets rookie camp starts Aug 20, with the main training camp set to start Aug. 24. —Image: contributed

Kelowna Rockets ready to evaluate rookies

Rookie camp goes Aug 20, with team’s main training camp set to start Aug. 24

The Kelowna Rockets are preparing for lift off once again.

With the off-season coming to a close, hockey players are heading to Kelowna for the 2018 Kelowna Rockets rookie camp followed by the main training camp.

At the rookie camp, Rockets prospects will get an opportunity to showcase their skills to coaches and management and try to earn a spot in main training camp. Rookie camp will start Aug. 20 and run to Aug. 24 and this year, will feature 99 hopefuls. But the team says that number is subject to change.

Leading up to the rookie camp, assistant coach Kris Mallette had some words of encouragement for the newcomers.

“Enjoy the experience and do what you do best,” he said. “Our scouts do a great job identifying talent, so when you come here work hard and have fun.”

Following the rookie camp, the main training camp will start Aug. 24 and run through Aug. 30. Team selection will take place during the main training camp and will carry over into the preseason.

As for the returning players who are heading into the main camp, the coaches say they want to see improvement.

“Our returning players will need to show management and the coaches they put the work in over the summer,” Mallette said. “There are never any guarantees, so everyone will need to work hard and compete for a spot on the roster.”

You can catch this year’s Rockets back in action for their first game of the 2018 WHL preseason Aug. 31 at Prospera Place when they host the Victoria Royals at 7 p.m. Tickets are on sale now at selectyourtickets.com, at the Prospera Place box office or by phone at 250-762-5050.

For a full preseason schedule, click here.

Season tickets are also on sale now.

The Rockets are bidding to host the 2020 Memorial Cup and season ticket holders will have the right to their seats for the Memorial Cup if Kelowna wins the bid. Contact Gavin Hamilton at gavinh@kelownarockets.com or Andrew Deans at andrewd@kelownarockets.com or by phone at 250-860-7825.

