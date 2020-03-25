Kelowna Rockets take teammates at U.S. Prospects Draft

The Rockets off-season starts March 25 with WHL Bantam Draft coming in four weeks

The Kelowna Rockets’ off-season launched on Wednesday with the 2020 U.S. Prospects Draft.

General manager Bruce Hamilton and the organization selected two 14-year-old forwards from Maple Grove, Minnesota. The pair of teammates, Wyatt Olson and Finn Brink, were selected with the 15th and 30th overall picks respectively.

The Rockets have selected Wyatt Olson with the 15th-overall selection in the 2020 #WHLUSDraft pic.twitter.com/yx05UeZ1MU — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 25, 2020

The Rockets have selected Finn Brink with the 30th-overall selection in the 2020 #WHLUSDraft pic.twitter.com/IBwmUqCt7p — Kelowna Rockets (@Kelowna_Rockets) March 25, 2020

Up next in the Rockets’ off-season schedule will be the 2020 WHL Bantam Draft scheduled online on April 22.

Kelowna was awarded the 8th overall pick at the WHL Lottery Draft on March 25.

