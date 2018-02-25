Emily Sales (middle) skated to a gold medal in the pre novice women’s division at the BC Games. - Image: Black Press Media

Kelowna skater golden at B.C. Games

Emily Sales of Kelowna skates to a gold medal at the B.C. Games in Kamloops

Kelowna’s Emily Sales says it felt like the top of the world, winning a gold medal at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.

Sales, skated to the gold medal in figure skating’s pre novice women’s event.

“It feels really good to get a medal. I feel like it is a little Olympics, representing where you are from and it is a win for everyone because we are all a team.”

Sales was first while Fraser Valley skater Maho Harada was second, followed in third Vancouver-Coast’s Emily Millard.

She landed all of her jump attempts en route to the gold.

“I thought it was like I was just going out for practice and doing what I do. So it felt really good to have a clean program. I started doing my double-axel so I was practicing that here. I landed all the ones I tried so that was a big win for me.

“The whole experience has been great, hanging out with other people from all over B.C.”

Malayna Lesko of Kelowna finished in sixth place.

Previous story
Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Just Posted

Kelowna skater golden at B.C. Games

Emily Sales of Kelowna skates to a gold medal at the B.C. Games in Kamloops

Heat women advance to Canada West semis

A convincing win in two straight this weekend has Kelowna’s UBCO Heat volleyball team moving on

Kelowna firefighters purchase therapy equipment for kids

The Kelowna Professional Firefighters Charitable Society members have emotional day

Kelowna’s community calendar

A listing of recent events at the Kelowna Capital News online community calendar

Hodge: Winter Olympics provides must see TV

Kelowna columnist Charlie Hodge on the Olympics in PyeongChang

The 2018 B.C. Games wrap up in Kamloops

The B.C. Winter Games comes to a close after a weekend of fun and excitment

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

B.C. boosts support for former youth in government care

More support coming for rent, child care and health care while they go back to school

Luna Fest issues callout for artist submissions

Festival’s art installations transform downtown Revelstoke in the fall

Concert-goers unfazed by Hedley sexual misconduct allegations

Frontman Jacob Hoggard thanked fans from the ‘bottom of our hearts’ at Halifax’s Scotiabank Centre

Robinson Crusoe+Friday sails into Penticton

Children’s Showcase presents Axis Theatre’s take on the classic tale

Curtain falls on Revelstoke Glacier Challenge

Annual slo-pitch tournament had been running for 30 years

Original B.C. Games participant-turned-sensei officiating 39 years later

Langley judo sensei was a competitor at the inaugural B.C. Winter Games 40 years ago

Snowfall warning, travel advisory in effect for Coquihalla

Coquihalla Highway between Hope and Merritt to receive 10 to 20 cm of snow Sunday

Most Read