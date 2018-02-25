Kelowna skater golden at B.C. Games

Emily Sales of Kelowna skates to a gold medal at the B.C. Games in Kamloops

Emily Sales (middle) skated to a gold medal in the pre novice women’s division at the BC Games. - Image: Black Press Media

Kelowna’s Emily Sales says it felt like the top of the world, winning a gold medal at the B.C. Winter Games in Kamloops this weekend.

Sales, skated to the gold medal in figure skating’s pre novice women’s event.

“It feels really good to get a medal. I feel like it is a little Olympics, representing where you are from and it is a win for everyone because we are all a team.”

Sales was first while Fraser Valley skater Maho Harada was second, followed in third Vancouver-Coast’s Emily Millard.

She landed all of her jump attempts en route to the gold.

“I thought it was like I was just going out for practice and doing what I do. So it felt really good to have a clean program. I started doing my double-axel so I was practicing that here. I landed all the ones I tried so that was a big win for me.

“The whole experience has been great, hanging out with other people from all over B.C.”

Malayna Lesko of Kelowna finished in sixth place.