Kelowna sports in 90

A look-ahead and recap of the Kelowna sports scene.

The Kelowna Rockets will try and bounce back after back to back losses this past weekend to Prince George and Kamloops. The Rockets need steady points as the season rolls towards the playoffs.

The Coyotes basketball mens and womens team look to start 2019 on the right foot this weekend with games against Columbia Bible College. There will be a pre-game PEP rally.

The passing of long time sports writer and columnist, Jim “Skull” Kelly.

And coming off their fifth straight loss, the West Kelowna Warriors aim to bounce back and get back in the winning column with a Jan. 11 match up against the Merritt Centennials.

