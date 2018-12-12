Nick Hawthorne of the Fulton Maroons goes up for two points against Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves during the Maroons’ annual Junior Boys Basketball Classic 2018 at Fulton Secondary. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Kelowna takes junior boys tourney

The out-of-town teams in the eight-team Fulton Maroons Classic 2018 met in the final of the junior boys’ basketball tournament.

Kelowna’s OK Mission Huskies defeated the Penticton Lakers 69-34 in the championship game. Both squads beat Vernon schools to advance to the final.

The Lakers defeated the host Maroons 59-55. Colby Eisenhauer had 16 points to lead Fulton, who trailed 25-23 at the half. Reyaan Siddique added 14 and Drayson Truscott popped for 13 for Fulton. The Huskies dispatched the Seaton Sonics 57-20. Ty Bartel had 11 points for the Sonics, who fell 71-59 to the Maroons in the bronze-medal match.

Siddique led all scorers with 23 points while Eisenhauer had 20 for the Maroons, matched by Bartel for the Sonics. Fraser Christenson had 15 for Seaton.

The Sonics opened the tournament with a 65-58 win over the Kalamalka Lakers behind 20 from Bartel, including four treys. Michael Hoyland led all scorers with 23 for the Lakers. Fulton began with an 84-43 romp over Lumby’s Charles Bloom Timberwolves. Siddique had 20 while Truscott added 12. Riley Campbell led Bloom with 21 points.

Bloom, Kal and two Vernon Panthers squads met on the consolation side with VSS 1 defeating VSS 2 by a 62-32 margin in the battle for fifth place. Nathan Tinker led VSS 1 with 17 points while Roan Reid had nine for VSS 2. Both Panthers squads opened the tournaments with losses to Pen-Hi and OK Mission.

The Timberwolves finished seventh with a 36-34 win over Kal, after dropping a 64-35 decision to VSS 2. Landon Janko had 20 for the Panthers. Campbell was the top scorer in all three Bloom games.

VSS 1 defeated Kal 49-46 behind 12 from Tinker. Hoyland led all scorers with 14 points for Kal, including eight from the free throw line.

JUNIOR GIRLS

Seaton Sonics were the toast of their inaugural 27th Street Invitational Junior Girls tournament.

Seaton went 3-0, scoring wins over the Pleasant Valley Sinners of Armstrong, Kalamalka Lakers and Salmon Arm Jewels in the four-team round-robin event.

The Jewels finished second, Kal was third and PVSS finished fourth.

 

Armstrong’ Pleasant Valley Sinners ball handler Nimi Goosen (left) tried to go around the close checking of Anouk Winter of Seaton during the Sonics’ first-ever 27th Street Invitational Junior Girls Basketball tournament. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

Holly Scott of Armstrong’s Pleasant Valley Sinners (left) keeps up with Seaton ball handler Alassa Johnson as referee Jim Inglis watches during the Sonics’ first-ever 27th Street Invitational Junior Girls Basketball tournament. (Roger Knox/Morning Star)

