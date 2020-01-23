A quick huddle for Team Austgarden at the 2019 BC Championships. Kelowna’s Austgarden returns in 2020 looking for the win. (Black Press file photo)

Kelowna wheelchair curling champion returns to skip at BC Championships

Gerry Austgarden will look to avenge the second place finish at last year’s finals

Kelowna’s own Gerry Austgarden will once again compete for the provincial crown at the 2020 BC Wheelchair Championships at the end of the month.

Coming up short in last year’s finals, Austgarden returns to the championships already a six-time champ and looking for his seventh title along side his B.C. teammates Rick Robinson, Marney Smithies, Tracy Boyd and coach Sharon Morrison.

Team Austgarden will once again be up against Paralympic Gold medalist Darryl Neighbour who defeated the Kelowna curler at the 2019 championships.

READ MORE: Kelowna curlers book ticket to BC Mixed Doubles Championships

READ MORE: Team Neighbour wins 2019 BC Wheelchair Curling Championships

The top wheelchair curlers in the province will meet in Cloverdale on Jan. 31 for a chance to represent B.C. at nationals later this year.

Along side Team Austgarden and Team Neighbour are Team Bob Macdonald, a team with four former B.C. champions, and Team Plan B-C with some new players coming into their first season of competitive curling.

To keep up with Team Austgarden at the tournament, visit here.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
A look at Canada’s seven NHL teams heading into the all-star break

Just Posted

Budget for Central Okanagan School District increased by $11M

The proposed budget is now $275.6 million for 2019/2020 school year

Abandoned boats left to freeze on Okanagan Lake cause chaos

Over the last week weather conditions have caused three separate incidents

Kelowna wheelchair curling champion returns to skip at BC Championships

Gerry Austgarden will look to avenge the second place finish at last year’s finals

Jack-knifed semi closes Coquihalla northbound

A red liquid is reportedly spilled down the side of Highway 5

Ballet Kelowna presents Twilight: a story of love and connection

The program will showcase top emerging choreographers Eva Kolarova and Kunal Ranchod

WHO says China virus not global health emergency

The decision came after Chinese authorities moved to lock down three cities on Thursday

VIDEO: ‘Porn’ answer was a wrong one for Surrey family on ‘Feud’ game show

Surrey’s Rams competed on the TV show Wednesday night

B.C. teacher witnesses coronavirus terror in Shanghai: ‘Everyone is on edge’

Face masks and hand sanitizer ‘sell out’ as 9 SARS-like illness cases confirmed in the city

B.C.-based firefighting plane crashes in Australia, killing three

Three people are confirmed dead in the crash in New South Wales

North Okanagan kicks off Family Literacy Week with free books

Province proclaimed Family Literacy Week in B.C. from Jan. 26 to Feb. 2

Highway 1 to close west of Revelstoke for avalanche control

DriveBC says the road will be closed between 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Living near major roads linked to higher risk of dementia, Parkinson’s: UBC study

Green space could mitigate some of the risks, researchers found

B.C. privacy commissioner suggests media civility for Prince Harry and Meghan

Lawyers for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly sent a letter to British press threatening legal action

Victoria’s plastic-bag ban ended by Supreme Court of Canada

City’s leave to appeal lower court’s decision denied

Most Read