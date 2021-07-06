Kelowna youth football teams shine at western championships

The Okanagan Football Academy sent four youth teams to Calgary, all of whom finished on the podium

Kelowna’s Okanagan Football Academy earned accolades at the Western National Championships from July 2 to 4. (Okanagan Football Academy photo)

Kelowna’s Okanagan Football Academy sent four youth seven-on-seven teams to compete in Calgary at the Western National Championships.

The tournament took place from July 2 to 4 and saw the academy’s U13, U14 and U15 teams all compete in the U15 division, finishing third, second and first place respectively. The U12 team also finished 1st in the U12 division.

Regional Director of the Okanagan Football Academy Jamie Boreham was “very proud” of his team after their big win, telling them “we got the results we came for, now we bring this attitude and level of playback to the academy.”

The 7 on 7 Association of Canada is a non-contact youth football organization that runs youth teams all across Canada. The elimination of tackling is desgined to allow players to “focus on skill development in a safe… environment.”

Raine Fenske (U12) and Sebastian Gaspar (U14) took home most valuable player awards in the U12 and U15 divisions.

