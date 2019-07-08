Jeremy Briand, a 24-year-old triathlete from Montreal, holding the banner after crossing the finish line in first place at the Kelowna Apple Triathlon Sunday. The win gave him the national triathlon championship. (Triathlon Canada)

Kelowna’s Apple Triathlon crowns new champions

Jeremy Briand and Karol-Ann Roy win first Canadian championship titles with Apple finishes

The Kelowna Apple Triathlon made a triumphant return on the weekend.

After two years off, the triathlon, doubling as the Canadian National Triathlon Championships, saw two new faces take the men’s and women’s titles.

READ MORE: Vernon Jackals score Okanagan rugby four-peat

READ MORE: Kelowna youth football stars representing team B.C. in national football tournaments

Jeremy Briand, a 24-year-old from Montreal, clocked a winning time of 52:11.0 in a sprint finish over fellow Canadian Russell Pennock (Calgary) on the men’s side.

“It feels unreal,” said Briand. “I’ve had a lot of injuries over the past few seasons, so winning nationals was a big goal of mine, and I am over the moon.

“I knew the swim would be critical for me because the field knew I was a good runner. I played my cards well and was able to have open water for the whole swim.”

Earlier in the day, Karol-Ann Roy continued her breakout season by locking up her first Canadian national title by being the first woman across the finish line, finishing in fifth-place overall.

“I am super happy with my race and to be the first Canadian (woman) to finish today,” said Roy, who was recently named to Canada’s 2019 Pan American Games squad.

“The first five minutes on the bike was the key for me today. I was able to make up the gap and get to the front for the whole bike. That set me up for a really good run, so I’m happy.”

Other winners included Kyla Roy (Winnipeg) and Charles Paquet (Port Cartier, Que.) in the under-23 Canadian category, and Alexandrine Coursol (St-Jean-Sur-Richelieu, Que.) and West Kelowna’s Brock Hoel in the the junior category.

The Apple Triathlon returned this year after heavy smoke from forest fires in other parts of B.C. cancelled last years race at the last minute and the organizers took what they called a “hiatus” in 2017.

@michaelrdrguez
michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Don Cherry denies suggestion he may not return to Hockey Night in Canada

Just Posted

Be prepared for smoke pollution this B.C. wildfire season

Interior Health says the best way to stay healthy is to reduce your exposure to smoke

Nominations for West Kelowna business awards close in two weeks

Key Business Awards recognize businesses, organizations and/or business achievement

Kelowna child in a coma after being trapped under a ATV

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help support her family

Okanagan Fruit Tree Project in need of extra hands

Volunteers to pick, sort and/or deliver fruit to Okanagan charities

New wedding venue comes to the Okanagan

My Garden Wedding is activley accepting accepting bookings for weddings

VIDEO: Statue of B.C.’s ‘Hanging Judge’ removed from New Westminster courthouse

Judge Matthew Begbie became the first Chief Justice of the then Crown colony of B.C. in 1858

RCMP: Car collides with Shuswap home in hit and run

RCMP Report: Salmon Arm police respond to report of theft, two collisions

Vancouver Island RCMP find intoxicated woman walking horse

Handler deemed to be intoxicated

UBC banned from marching in Vancouver Pride Parade after allowing ‘transphobic hate speech’

Ban linked to anti-SOGI activist Jenn Smith’s talk on campus

Nanaimo dragonboat race delayed so killer whales can pass by

Visit from orcas was a ‘very exciting first’ for Save-On-Foods Nanaimo Dragonboat Festival

Alleged Fraser Valley corn thief caught reselling ears on local Facebook page

Owner of Sparkes Corn Barn said a man backed up his truck to the field and loaded up

RCMP Report: ATM stolen in break and enter at Shuswap restaurant

Vehicle stolen in Sicamous recovered following day in Wetaskiwin, Alta.

Time is running out to nominate the best in North Okanagan businesses

Nominations close July 15 for Greater Vernon Chamber of Commerce awards

Weather may have been factor in fatal South Okanagan motorcycle crash

Motorcyclist lost control just north of Penticton on Highway 97 and crossed the centre line

Most Read