Kelowna’s Dr. Knox grabs No. 1 seed at junior provincials

The Falcons girls team heads to the championships in Langley this weekend

The Falcons will be flying high on their way from Dr. Knox Middle School in Kelowna to the B.C championships next week in Langley.

Dr. Knox comes in at the No. 1 seed in the girls division after beating out the KSS Owls at the Okanagan championships earlier this week. The girls will take on the province’s best starting Feb. 26.

While the Falcons grab No. 1, their Okanagan rivals the Owls grabbed the tournaments second seed. The two local schools will join 22 other middle schools from across B.C. including Kalamalka from Coldstream.

READ MORE: Kelowna Rockets fire coach Adam Foote

READ MORE: Kelowna divers ready to take on 2020 B.C. Winter Games

In the Junior boys provincial tournament starting this weekend, two Okanagan teams will join the 32 teams who advanced to the championships.

The Kelowna Owls junior boys team is ranked No. 3 while Okanagan Mission comes into the tournament as a hungry underdog ready to show some fight.

The boys’ tournament starts Feb. 22.

To report a typo, email:

newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews

newstips@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. High School Basketball