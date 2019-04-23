Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak notched one assist in the four-game preliminary rounds at the 2019 IIHF U18 World Champioship in Sweden. Photo” by Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets Images

Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Kaedan Korczak and Team Canada play Latvia Thursday

Kelowna Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak has helped pave Team Canada’s way to the 2019 IIHF World Championships quarter-finals.

The defenceman has notched one assist in the four preliminary games, as Canada has gone undefeated heading into the knockout stage with a match against Latvia April 25.

READ MORE: Rockets’ Korczak named to U18 Team Canada roster

READ MORE: Kelowna man sets personal best at 2019 Boston Marathon

The Canadians have outscored their opponents 26 to 8 in the first round, with wins over Finland, Switzerland, Belarus and the Czech Republic.

READ MORE: Okanagan resort seeking connection to rail trail

Korczak has been rotating with Team Canada’s top defence pair, playing along side Thomas Harley from the Mississauga Steelheads.

Team Canada takes on Latvia 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Kelowna's Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

