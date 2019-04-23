Kelowna’s Korczak, Canada en route to U18 quarter-finals

Kelowna Rockets’ Kaedan Korczak has helped pave Team Canada’s way to the 2019 IIHF World Championships quarter-finals.
The defenceman has notched one assist in the four preliminary games, as Canada has gone undefeated heading into the knockout stage with a match against Latvia April 25.
The Canadians have outscored their opponents 26 to 8 in the first round, with wins over Finland, Switzerland, Belarus and the Czech Republic.
Korczak has been rotating with Team Canada’s top defence pair, playing along side Thomas Harley from the Mississauga Steelheads.
Team Canada takes on Latvia 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
