Lake Country Judo won two gold and one silver at the Pacific International in Richmond, B.C. April 15-17, 2022 (Contributed/Lake Country Judo)

Lake Country Judo athletes find success at recent competitions

Edmonton International Judo Championships hosted over 950 athletes

Athletes with Lake Country Judo fought hard at the Edmonton International Judo Championship April 23-24.

Sensei Chris Smiley went up against a former Olympian from Venezuela and won silver in the 45-and-up division.

Elin Voelkner fought so well, Sensei Kathy Hubble says, she caught the eye of B.C.’s head coach.

Jonathan Illiffe had some balanced matches and came home with a silver medal.

The championships saw over 950 competitors at the West Edmonton Mall.

Lake Country Judo also garnered some medals in an earlier competition.

At the Pacific International in Richmond April 15-17, the group returned home with two gold and one silver medal.

“So proud of all our athletes,” Sensei Hubble said. “So many exciting times and everyone represented our team and our community with the best behaviour, sportsmanship, and best spirit ever.”

