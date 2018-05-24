Men’s doubles tennis champions Ben Johnson (left) and Antonio Braz (middle) and Leah Crampton, took second place in Ladies singles winner. - Credit: Contributed

Lake Country tennis players earn top spots in the latest tournament

Ben Johnson and Antonio Braz won the Men’s B Class doubles last weekend

The Lake Country tennis club is continuing its run of outstanding results.

Many of the best players from throughout the Okanagan Valley took part in the Lakeview Heights Open Tennis Tournament in West Kelowna this past weekend May 19 -21, according to the club’s news release.

Leading the Lake Country charge was Ben Johnson and Antonio Braz who won the Men’s B Class doubles. Both players were happy with their surprising win. Second place went to the Kelowna team, John Beck and Bryan Lakusta.

Dave Van Trump and Dave Michiel took first in Class Men’s doubles. Second place went to Chris Grieve and Scott McFarlane.

In Men’s A singles the winner was Mike Knights edging out Justin Burgess. In Men’s “B” singles the winner was Kalvin Burgess narrowly surpassing Coach Willie Jung of Calgary. Antonio Braz of Lake Country scored another great result winning the Men’s B class singles consolation division over young Turner Simpson of Kelowna.

In Ladies A singles, Kelowna’s Haruna Kinoshita took first. In Ladies B singles Leah Crampton of the Lake Country tennis club scored a great result with second place. First place went to seasoned tennis veteran Evelina Zanolto, the news release said.


edit@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
NFL owners adopt new policy to address anthem protests
Next story
Kelowna club skaters strong in Super Series opener

Just Posted

Mounties delayed crash clean-up, Tuesday traffic into Kelowna backed up for hours

A Tuesday traffic jam is being attributed to RCMP keeping lanes closed for a scene analysis

Central Okanagan School Board defends SOGI 123 initiative

Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity inclusivity program sparks emotional debate

Wildfire sparks near perimeter of devastating 2017 Elephant Hill fire

Ground crews and aircraft are responding to an estimated 50 hectare wildfire approximately 55 kilometers northwest of Kamloops, near the Deadman Vidette Road.

UPDATE: Rutland residents forced from home due to late night fire

Rutland Road South has been blocked off at Highway 33 while crews work to douse a fire

Okanagan Regional Library names new CEO

Don Nettleton, who has been with ORL for 24 years, takes over from Stephanie Hall

Stranded couple rescued from Mission Creek

Rescue personnel brought two people ashore from an island after their rafts were swept away.

Surrey RCMP issue warning after third sexual assault this week

It is the third sexual assault since Sunday

Toronto opening 800 emergency spaces to deal with influx of refugee claimants

Beginning Thursday, Toronto will temporarily house refugee claimants and new arrivals in 400 beds in the city’s east end.

Breaking: Trump cancels summit with North Korea

Trump cancels June 12 summit with North Korea’s Kim, citing ‘tremendous anger and open hostility’ in recent statement

Rivers rising: Floods in B.C., New Brunswick a warning of what’s to come

In B.C., thousands of residents are returning to homes this week marked with red or yellow signs indicating a health inspection is necessary

North Korea demolishes nuke test site with series of blasts

North Korea has carried out what it says is the demolition of its nuclear test site in the presence of foreign journalists.

Penticton homeless campers devastated by park cleanup

Two women, in their 50s and 60s, said they felt like giving up after their only home was cleared out

Study recommends jurors receive more financial and psychological support

Federal justice committee calls for 11 policy changes to mitigate juror stress

Research needed on impact of microplastics on B.C. shellfish industry: study

SFU’s department of biological sciences recommends deeper look into shellfish ingesting microbeads

Most Read