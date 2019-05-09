Leafs centre Tavares suffers oblique injury while practising with Canada

Canada opens world championship play against Finland on Friday in Kosice

Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares suffered an oblique injury while practising with the Canadian team ahead of the world hockey championship, the NHL club said Thursday in a statement.

Tavares will return to Toronto for further evaluation by the Leafs’ medical staff and a further update will be issued at a later date, the team said.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the 28-year-old centre suffered the injury.

Given that oblique injuries usually require at least a few weeks of recovery time, Tavares is likely a longshot to return to Slovakia for the May 10-26 tournament.

READ MORE: Tavares speaks with media during playoffs

Tavares was one of the few stars on Canada’s roster. He had a career-high 47 goals with 41 assists in 82 games with the Maple Leafs in the regular season, and added two goals and three assists in seven playoff games.

Canada opens world championship play against Finland on Friday in Kosice.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Just Posted

Straight Outta Rutland: UBC Okanagan adds Rutland bastketball star

Prabhtej Deol will join the Heat this upcoming season

International tech company opens North American headquarters in Kelowna

IPMC Smart Technologies celebrated the grand opening of its new Landmark Centre office on May 8

Blossom Time Fair to bid farewell after 67th annual event

The final fair will take place May 10

UBC Okanagan engineers look to make donation bins safer

New funding is helping the team retrofit bins

More summertime learning opportunities for teens at Okanagan College

There have been 15 camps added to the offerings

VIDEO: Ducks on the road? Waddle they do?

A mom and her five ducklings embark on a perilous journey to the Salmon Arm wharf

Summerland’s reservoirs now filling

Snow pack levels had been well below normal over the winter

Nanaimo McDonald’s had not-so-McHappy Day after electrical fire

Fire late Tuesday night shut down south-end location Wednesday

B.C. sees boost in measles vaccines in first month of ‘catch-up’ immunization program

More than 3,800 doses of measles vaccinations were administered to B.C. children and youth in April

Young entrepreneurs participate in start-up event

Summerland youths attend TechStars event in Kelowna

Summerland solar power project will provide electricity

Project will give Summerland Power the ability to generate 1,200 megawatts of electrical power

China holds appeal hearing for B.C. man sentenced to death

Former Abbotsford man Robert Schellenberg got death sentence after Canada arrested Huawei CFO

Employees recover after breathing fumes from package sent to offices of B.C. development

Hazmat experts on way to South Fraser Way offices after package causes symptoms in workers

Invasive mussels campaign ramps up for May long weekend

Shuswap organizations encourage residents to speak with boaters from out of province

Most Read