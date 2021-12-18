Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Rogers Arena, home to the Vancouver Canucks NHL hockey team, is seen in Vancouver, on Monday, June 22, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Leafs vs. Canucks game in Vancouver postponed

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed

The Toronto Maple Leafs game at Vancouver tonight has been postponed due to concerns about COVID-19.

The Canucks have Tyler Myers, Tyler Motte, Brad Hunt, Juho Lammikko, Tucker Poolman and Luke Schenn, along with assistant coach Jason King, in the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Leafs are also short-handed with John Tavares, Alex Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds on the protocol list.

Tomorrow’s game between the Canucks and Arizona Coyotes has also been postponed.

More coming.

The Canadian Press

Previous story
Flames joined on sidelines by Avs, Panthers as COVID-19 wreaks havoc across NHL

Just Posted

Rocky Raccoon, the mascot of the Kelowna Rockets, poses in front of the net cam during an intermission at the Kelowna Rockets vs. Prince George Cougars game at Prospera Place on November 30, 2019. (Photo by Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze)
The Kelowna Rockets’ annual Teddy Bear Toss game is tonight at Prospera Place

An SUV slipped off the highway and crash-landed in front of the Tim Horton’s drive-thru off Carington Road. (David Ogilvie photo)
SUV slips off Highway 97, crash lands in front of West Kelowna Tim Hortons

Six inches of snow fell to the ground in Kelowna on Dec. 17. (Contributed)
Kelowna to impose parking ban on snow routes within 24 hours

Volunteer Liesa Howell carries food for the Gospel Mission’s Easter Dinner on Saturday. - File photo
Kelowna’s Gospel Mission serves up Christmas dinner