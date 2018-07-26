Lenoury’s 76 wins Ladies Open

Field of 66 golfers at Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club

Kendra Jones-Munk of Vernon swings away on the No. 1 fairway in the Spall Ladies Open Wednesday at the Spallumcheen Golf and Country Club. (Kevin Mitchell/Morning Star)

Katrina Lenoury carded a 5-over 76 Wednesday to win the Spall Ladies Open on her home course Spallumcheen Golf & Country Club.

Lenoury, who will be going for her fourth club championship in six years later this season, played in a threesome with Vernon junior sensation Kendra Jones-Munk and Marion Radcliffe of Sunset Ranch in Kelowna.

Lenoury pocketed $125 in pro shop dollars, while Jones-Munk, who was runner-up with a 77, collected $100.

Heather Duchman and Heather Sirianni, both of Revelstoke, and Shelly Cooper of Spall each fashioned 84 with Laurie Arthur of Spall shooting 86. There was a field of 66.

Gloria Regier of Spall was the overall low net champion with a 62. She also picked up a $125 pro shop gift card.

Second flight low gross:

1. Arthur. 2. Linda Gordon, Spall 90. 3. Diane Sharp, Revelstoke 91R. 4. Collette Burns, Spall 91.

Third flight low gross:

1. Marg Griffin, Spall, 95. 2. Jewlie Milligan, RCGA 97. 3. Kay Cornish, Spall 98. 4. Sue Martin, Shuswap Lake Estates 101.

Fourth flight low gross:

1. Edel Venus, Spall 101. 2. Celine Lockert, Spall 103. 3. Colleen Schier, Spall 107. 4. Barb Logan, Spall 107.

First flight low net:

1. Deb Stenerson, Spall 62.2. Neva Gigliuk, Spall 69. 3. Mar McKay, Sunset Ranch 71. 4. Kathy Richdale, Sunset Ranch 73.

Second flight low net:

1. Deb Heale, Spall 69. 2. Cathie Mclaren, Spall 71. 3. Nancy Helm, Spall 71. 4. Lynda Doyle, Spall 73.

Third flight, low net:

1. Bev Rundell, Spall 67. 2. Linda Bridgeman, Spall 70. 3. Sheren Kripps, Spall 72. 4. Gwen Siewertsen, Spall 73.

Fourth flight, low net:

1. Jacquline Sullivan, Spall 67. 2. Arlene Spearmanm, Spall 72. 3. Anne Kelly, Spall 73. 4. Alice Rowland, Spall 76.