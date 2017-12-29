Kole Lind scored a hat trick to lead the Kelowna Rockets to victory Friday in Kamloops. -Image: Marissa Baecker/Shoot the Breeze

Lind nets three, Porter shuts out Blazers

Kole Lind hits 20-goal mark, James Porter stops 28 as Kelowna sweeps Kamloops in home-and-home

Kole Lind scored all three goals and rookie James Porter stopped all 28 shots he faced to lead the Kelowna Rockets to 3-0 over the hometown Kamloops Blazers Friday in WHL action at the Sandman Centre.

Lind, who has eight goals in his last five games, scored twice on the power play and now has 20 goals on the season.

Porter earned the second shutout of his WHL career as the Rockets completed a home-and-home sweep of the Blazers.

Porter, 17, stopped 46 shots on Wednesday night in Kelowna to lead the Rockets to a 2-1 victory shootout win over Kamloops.

With the win, Kelowna (22-11-2-1) maintains a two-point lead over the Victoria Royals for top spot in the B.C. Division.

The Rockets will host the Royals on Saturday night.

Face off at Prospera Place is 7:05 p.m.

