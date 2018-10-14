Panthers defenceman Mike Matheson will have a hearing with the NHL’s Department of Player Safety on Monday as a result of his hit on Vancouver Canucks rookie Elias Pettersson on Saturday night in Florida. (NHL)

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy after the hit

Pettersson was taken hard into the end boards and slammed to the ice by Matheson in the third period of Vancouver’s 3-2 win. There was no penalty on the play.

The 19-year-old Swedish centre appeared woozy afterwards and needed assistance to get to the locker-room. He did not return to the game.

In a post on its official Twitter feed on Sunday, the Department of Player Safety said Matheson would have a hearing for “interference/unsportsmanlike conduct” on Pettersson.

After the game, Canucks head coach Travis Green called the hit ”a dirty play.”

Pettersson has eight points (5-3) in five games this season. He was selected by the Canucks with the fifth overall pick in last year’s NHL Entry Draft.

Fourth-line centre Jay Beagle also left the game with an apparent hand/wrist injury after blocking a shot.

A team spokesman said the Canucks were travelling Sunday and that injury updates would likely be provided on Monday.

The Canucks (3-2-0) will continue their road trip Tuesday night against Pittsburgh.

The Canadian Press

Matheson will have NHL hearing after Canucks rookie Pettersson hit

