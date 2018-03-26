National titles for Big White duo

Kelsey Serwa won ski cross gold in Rossland, while Tess Critchlow was the national champ in snowboarding at Big White. -Image: Alpine Canada and Big White

Led by Olympic gold medalist Kelsey Serwa, Big White athletes made their presence felt at the national championships in both the ski cross and snowboard cross discilpines.

The 28-year-old Serwa, coming off the win of her career a month earlier in South Korea, captured Alpine Canada’s women’s ski cross event Saturday at the Sport Chek National Championships at Red Mountain in Rossland.

Just as she did four weeks ago in Pyeyongchang, Serwa’s close friend and fellow Olympic medalist Brittany Phelan finished second.

“One month ago today we won the Olympics…and we did it again,” Serwa wrote on her Instagram account, “this time we won the @sportchek Canadian Nationals.”

Kelowna’s Ian Deans also had a weekend to remember in Rossland, winning the silver medal in the national men’s ski cross final.

Deans, who had three top 10s this season on the NorAm Cup circuit, was second only to Reece Howden.

Closer to home at Big White, Kelowna’s Tess Critchlow made the most of the familiar surroundings, winning the women’s snowboard cross event at the Speed Nation SBX Nationals.

Critchlow placed ninth overall at the 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics. She also had two World Cup top-10 finishes before winning nationals at Big White.

With the competitive season winding down, Big White Ski Resort is hosting a Homecoming Celebration for Kelsey Serwa this Sunday, April 1 beginning at 11:00 a.m. in the Village Centre.

Guests will have the unique opportunity to do a victory lap with her down Serwa’s run, named after her grandfather, Cliff Serwa, who co-founded the resort in 1963.

