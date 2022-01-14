Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

Black Press reporter and NFL analyst Erin Haluschak. (Black Press file photo)

NFL report: Are you ready for some playoff football?

Podcast: Haluschak, Wolf look ahead to first round, back at a rough season for the Seattle Seahawks

PQBeat · Erin Haluschak – NFL Playoff Preview – 1:12:2022

For our latest installment (click the arrow in the top left of the above photo to listen), Black Press Media staffers Philip Wolf and Erin Haluschak talk NFL football on the eve of the playoffs. Topics include what to look for this weekend, plus a look back at the season for the Seattle Seahawks.

