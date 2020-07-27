Tyson Barrie is a Kelowna Rockets (WHL) alumni member and a current member of the Toronto Maple Leafs (NHL). (Contributed)

NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to feature 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni

The NHL 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers And Playoffs begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

With the puck set to drop for the NHL qualifying rounds on Saturday, Aug. 1, the NHL has announced the Phase 4 player rosters for the 24 clubs, featuring 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni.

Under the new rules of the NHL’s Return to Play Plan, each team is allowed to carry a maximum of 31 players into the bubble into the hub cities of Edmonton (Western Conference) and Toronto (Eastern Conference) for Phase 4 of the competition.

Seventeen former Rockets participated in NHL camps over the last two weeks. Kole Lind (Vancouver), Cal Foote (Tampa Bay) and Carsen Twarynski (Philadelphia) took part in camps but were not included on final rosters.

The top four teams in each conference, based on points percentage, will play a three-game round-robin, and the No. 5-12 seeds will play in eight best-of-5 series. The winners of those series will advance to the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs against the four teams from the round-robin.

There will be three days of exhibition games starting on July 28, while the qualifiers begin Saturday, Aug. 1.

READ MORE: NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

Rockets alumni on Pase 4 rosters include:

Michael Backlund & Dillon Dube – Calgary Flames

Duncan Keith – Chicago Blackhawks

Jamie Benn, Blake Comeau – Dallas Stars

Leon Draisaitl – Edmonton Oilers

Shea Weber – Montreal Canadiens

Colton Scissons – Nashville Predators

Luke Schenn – Tampa Bay Lightning

Tyson Barrie – Toronto Maple Leafs

Alexander Edler and Tyler Myers – Vancouver Canucks

Gage Quinney – Vegas Golden Knights

Josh Morrissey – Winnipeg Jets

To view the full NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers schedule, click here.

READ MORE: NHL players take assortment of creature comforts with them to hub cities

Daniel Taylor
Reporter, Kelowna Capital News
Email me at daniel.taylor@kelownacapnews.com
Follow me on Twitter

Kelowna Rockets

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
NHL announces no positive COVID-19 tests over final week of Phase 3

Just Posted

NHL Stanley Cup Qualifiers to feature 14 Kelowna Rockets alumni

The NHL 2020 Stanley Cup Qualifiers And Playoffs begin on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020

Flu clinics a go but no drop-ins: Interior Health

IH sent out a clarification after a memo came to light there won’t be flu clinics this fall

Kelowna man allegedly fires gun into Osoyoos Lake

Osoyoos RCMP is now looking for witnesses to the incident

Update: Road cleared following multi-vehicle incident near Okanagan Falls on Hwy 97

DriveBC urges motorists to drive with care

Westbank First Nations museum doing well despite increasing COVID-19 cases

Sncewips Heritage Museum reopened on June 25

B.C. records 81 more cases of COVID-19 in B.C. since Friday

Two more deaths, total infected in B.C. reaches 3,500

Horgan advises drivers with non-B.C. plates to take bus to avoid harassment

He says he can’t tell people how to respond when seeing out-of-province plates

Advocates urge B.C. to withdraw proposed bill allowing youth to be held after overdoses

Bill 22 would create more harm than good argues the Union of BC Indian Chiefs and others

RCMP ready to respond to any criminal activity at site of North Thompson protests

The province made the announcement in an email statement from the Ministry of Public Safety and Solicitor General

Canadians pick Pierre Trudeau as the top prime minister since 1968, new poll suggests

Poll shows 54 per cent of Canadians believe former NDP leader Jack Layton would have made good prime minister

LETTER: Solar farm could’ve been solar installations on homes instead

Local homeowners should encourage council to have a ‘buy-in’ program to augment the solar farm

New North Okanagan playground in the works

Beasley Park playground is taking shape in the district

Firefighters respond to blaze at Shuswap marina

Large plume of smoke seen rising west of Canoe Beach

B.C. RCMP arrest man who allegedly jumped U.S.– Canada border, floated down river naked

The incident occurred Friday around 4:30 p.m.

Most Read