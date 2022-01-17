North Okanagan Knights fall to Osoyoos Coyotes

A three-goal second period outburst propelled the hometown Osoyoos Coyotes to a 6-4 win over the North Okanagan Knights in Kootenay International Junior Hockey League action Sunday afternoon, Jan. 16.
After falling behind 2-0 six minutes into the second period, Luke Rishaug got North Okanagan on the board at 7:26 of the middle frame.
The Coyotes upped their margin to 4-1 before Matthew Johnson, on a powerplay, at 17:16 gave the Knights momentum heading into the final period.
Kyle Bax pulled North Okangan to within a goal at 8:28 of the third but Osoyoos restored its three-goal lead with goals 11 seconds apart from Zachary Park and Tegan Neuman at 11:12 and 11:23, respectively.
Brock Holliday ended the scoring for the Knights at 13:32.
Jake Dubinsky made 46 saves for the Knights while Kenneth Marquart only had to make 15 stops for the league-leading Coyotes (25-2-2-3).
North Okanagan (8-14-4-1) sits in fourth place in the Bill Ohlhausen Division, four points ahead of the Princeton Posse (7-18-3-0) with one game in hand. The Knights trail the third-place Summerland Steam (16-10-0-1) by 12 points.
North Okanagan is slated to host Princeton Wednesday, Jan. 19, at 7 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre. The two teams were to have played Friday, Jan. 14, in Princeton but the game was postponed.
