The North Okanagan Knights scored a 5-1 win over the visiting Kelowna Chiefs in their lone KIJHL weekend game Friday, Oct. 22, at Armstrong’s Nor-Val Sports Centre. (Black Press - file photo)

North Okanagan Knights roll past Kelowna

KIJHL: Hometown Knights score 5-1 victory for second win of the season

Five straight goals lifted the host North Okanagan Knights to a 5-1 win over the Kelowna Chiefs in the Knights’ lone Kootenay International Junior Hockey League weekend game Friday, Oct. 22.

Alex Edwards scored the only goal of the first period for the Chiefs at 5:01. It stayed 1-0 Kelowna until the 16:19 mark of the second period when Adam Mueller tied the game on a powerplay for North Okanagan.

Knights player of the game Nicholas Rogalsky scored the game-winner at 3:26 of the third period. Devin Jameson had a pair of goals in the final 20 minutes and Nolan Thomas scored into an empty net.

The Knights (2-4) hit the road this weekend, taking on the Posse in Princeton Friday, Oct. 29 before visiting the Steam in Summerland Saturday, Oct. 30.

Next home game for North Okanagan is Friday, Nov. 5 vs the Chase Heat at 7:15 p.m. at the Nor-Val Sports Centre.

