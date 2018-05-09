Douglas Farrow The OC Coyotes are in Kamloops this week for the season-ending CCBC championship tournament.

OC Coyotes eye first CCBC title

The Okanagan College Coyotes are coming off their best ever regular season in the Canadian College Baseball Conference.

Geoff White’s club would like nothing more than to follow it up with the Coyotes’ first ever league title.

The Coyotes are in Kamloops this week for the CCBC championship tournament, featuring all six teams in a round-robin format.

OC (20-8) will open the championship Thursday at 10 a.m. against the UFC Cascades, then will face the six-time defending champion PBA Dawgs at 4 p.m.

With as many as seven games to be played en route to winning a league title, White said every team’s pitching staff will be put to a serious test.

“It’s the first time we’ve done this format, with games against all five teams, so that’s a lot of ball in a short span,” said White, OC’s head coach. “It’s about who can go out there and throw some innings, and how well the pitchers handle. Arms are going to get taxed, for sure. We have good depth on our staff, so hopefully we can make that work for us.”

OC plays two games each on Thursday and Friday and one on Saturday. The first-place team after round robin recieves a bye to the final, while the second and third-place teams meet Sunday at 10 a.m.

The CCBC championship game goes at 1 p.m. Sunday at Elks Stadium.

The Coyotes closed out the regular season with a split of four games against the Calgary Dinos.

At 20-8, OC finished just a game back of the PBA Dawgs (21-7) for top spot.

“It was a really solid season for us,” said White. “Unfortunately, we can up one game short but we can definitely build on this going into the playoffs. You want to be playing consistent baseball heading into the playoffs and for the most part we’ve been doing that.”

On Saturday, the Dinos earned a 4-1 victory in the opener. Jordan Smith, who tossed a one-hitter over seven innings for the Coyotes, was the hard luck losing pitcher.

In Game 2, Noah Wood-Jolivet drove in four runs in a 10-9 victory.

For the CCBC championship schedule go to ccbc.pointstreaksites.com

Previous story
B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Just Posted

Okanagan Rail Trail close to financial goal

Large donation plus federal funds leaves initiatives $150,000 short of $7.8 million goal

Energy Efficiency Awards tips hat to top energy savers

Okanagan businesses are being recognized for their energy efficient efforts

A fresh Kelowna business stands out of the bunch

Local entrepeneur leaves traditional business fronts in the rear view mirror

Peachy makeover for iconic Okanagan golfball

A Peachland landmark is getting a “peachy” new look.

Lake Country skate park dreams turn to reality

After four and a half years of planning, Swalwell Park is getting a new addition

‘Putt’ your money toward a good cause

The 13th annual BC SPCA Charity Golf Tournament takes place this May 27 in Kelowna

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Ladner product first Canuck to toss a no-no in 73 years

Family evacuated from Silver Creek in Shuswap

Warm temperatures, rain forecast in next week may lead to higher water levels

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

Denim on the Diamond to bring music to the ballpark

Local musicians will perform in Kelowna’s Kings Stadium Sept. 1

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Most Read