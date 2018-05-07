OGC athletes compete in Colombia

Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Andrew Martin and Jordyn Yendley were among five Okanagan trampolinists to compete at the Pacific Rim Gymnastics Championships in Medellin, Colombia.

The four-day competition, April 23 to 30, featured 150 athletes across the Pacific Rim battling for the title of champion in men’s and women’s and individual and synchronized trampoline.

Yendley placed fourth in synchro trampoline with her partner for Alberta and 10th on induvial trampoline. Andrew Martin was third in synchro trampoline with his partner from Ontario, and sixth in individual trampoline.

To attend this competition, athletes had to be invited and finish in the top in Canada.

Okanagan Gymastics will be hosting tryouts on June 10 for any athletes interested in joining the trampoline program.

For more information or to register, call 250-765-0888.

