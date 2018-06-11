Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s Kamryn Greenhalgh and Lucia Jakab. -Image: Contributed

OGC athletes medal in Waterloo, Regina

Artistic gymnasts Lucia Jakab and Kamryn Greenhalgh represented the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre at the 2018 Canadian Championships in Waterloo, ON.

Lucia, a member of Canada’s national development program, won a bronze medal in the floor exercise in the High Performance Junior category. She was also fourth on vault, eigth on bars and seventh overall.

Lucia was accompanied by her coach, Sergei Chelest.

Kamryn, coached by Heather Ivanitz, competed in the JO 10 (12-15 year old) category representing Team BC. She finished 11th overall, scoring a personal best in the all around score.

Team B.C. also earned a bronze medal.

Western Canada Cup

Two members of the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre represented Team B.C. in the trampoline and tumbling competition at the Western Canada Cup in Regina.

OGC’s Seija Bishop and Nate Banner represented Team B.C. as they were ranked in the top four athletes in BC in at least one discipline of trampoline, double mini trampoline and/or tumbling.

Seija earned silver in Level 3-under 13 in women’s tumbling, and fourth place in level 2 – 12 and over double mini trampoline. She also finished 12th in level 2 – 12+ individual trampoline.

Nate’s best finish was second place in tumbling in the level 2 men’s competition. He also finished third on level 3 men’s trampoline and was sixth on double mini trampoline.

Team B.C. finished first in the team trampoline, first in the team double mini trampoline and sixth in team tumbling. B.C. was third in the team all-around.

Next week , Jordyn Yendley will be representing Team Canada at the 2018 Junior Pan American Championships in Cochabamba, Bolivia. OGC’s Jamie Gardner, of Okanagan Gymnetics, the Team Canada Coach and will also be travelling to Bolivia.

