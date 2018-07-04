OGC twosome tops podium in Whitehorse

Rae Roworth and Makena Ivanitz win their overall divisions at Midnight Sun Invitational.

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre team at the Midnight Sun Invitational in Whitehorse. -Image: Contributed

Six artistic athletes from the Okanagan Gymnastics Centre travelled north to Whitehorse, Yukon to compete at the Midnight Sun Invitational.

The event hosted athletes from Alaska, British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba and the Yukon.

Rae Roworth, 9, finished on top of the podium in the Level 4 category after earning first place on uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Roworth also earned a bronze medal on the vault for a total of 36.55 to finish first overall. Roworth earned the most dynamic bars award.

Makena Ivanitz, 8, also reached the top of the podium overall in the Level 3 category against 15 athletes ranging from age 8-13 years old after earning first place on balance beam, second place on uneven bars, third place on vault, and fourth place on floor, which led her to a 37.275 overall. Ivanitz also earned the most dynamic vault award.

Summer Houston, 11, finished second overall in the Level 4 category after earning a gold medal on vault, bronze on floor and fourth place on both bars and balance beam. Ava Roth, 9, finished eighth overall in Level 4 after earning fifth on vault, seventh on bars, 8th on floor and 9th on beam.

Izabelle Coetzee, 10, finished second overall in the Level 5 competition earning first place on vault and bars, second on floor and 4th on balance beam for a total of 36.175. Coetzee also earned the most dynamic vault award.

Taylor Morrison, 11, finished third overall in the Level 5 competition after earning third on bars and floor exercise, fourth on vault and fifth on balance beam.

