Ogopogo club dominates home meet

The Ogopogo Swim Club blew the competition out of the water at its annual Invitational meet, July 21 and 22 at H2O.

More than 200 swimmers from nine clubs around the Okanagan and Kootenays attended the meet.

The Ogopogo team dominated with 3,602 points overall, with the second place team scoring 1,349.

Ogopogo’s top finishers were: Remy Stevens, bronze in girls division 1 (8 and under); Jewel Smitt, bronze in division 2 (age 9-10.5); Teagan Murray, bronze in girls division 3 (age 10.5-12); Nora Schellenberg, silver, and Amelia Wright, bronze in girls division 4 (age 12-13.5); Kasia Cutforth with silver and Journee Tozer, bronze in girls division 6 (age 15-16); Hunter Kay, gold, and Cole Mervyn, silver in boys division 1 (8 and under); Liam Choi, bronze in boys division 2 (age 9-10.5); Tage Stevens, bronze in boys division 3 (age 10.5-12); Kaleb Korzan, silver in boys division 4 (age 9-10.5); and Ehren Woodward with bronze in boys division 6 (age 15-16).

New Ogopogo club records were set by Teagan Murray in the girls division 3 50m backstroke, and by the girls 200m medley relay team.

The recordbreakers included: Teagan Murray (backstroke); Hana Choi (breaststroke); Georgia Strinholm (butterfly); and Mackenzie Church (freestyle).

Salmon Arm meet

The Ogopogo Swim Club competed last weekend at a meet in Salmon Arm.

The team’s results were: Div 1 girls—Remy Stevens 3rd; Div 2 girls—Jewel Smit 3rd; Div 3 girls—Teagan Murray 3rd; Div 3 boys—Tage Stevens 3rd; and Div 4 boys—Kaleb Korzan, 3rd.

As a team, Ogopogo placed third overall with 1,450 points.

Ogopogo swimmers are now preparing for the annual regional swim meet in Kamloops Aug. 4 and 5.

