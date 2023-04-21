Okanagan College Coyotes look to extend win streak to 7 games

The Coyotes are 10-4 this season, second in the CCBC

The Okanagan College Coyotes are off to Langley to take on the University of Fraser Valley Cascades on Friday, April 21. (@ocyotesbaseball/Instagram)

After a perfect 4-0 weekend in Nanaimo last week, the Okanagan College Coyotes are back on the road in Chilliwack.

On Friday, April 21, the Coyotes are heading down to Langley for two games against the University of Fraser Valley Cascades.

Going into Friday, the Coyotes sit second in the Canadian College Baseball Conference (CCBC) with a record of 10-4, two games behind the first place Prairie Baseball Academy Dawgs. Fraser Valley has a record of 5-9, sitting seventh in the league.

Coyotes starting pitcher Gavin Wuschke has been one of the most dominant pitchers in the league this season as he leads the league in both ERA (0.39) and strikeouts (37) through 23 innings pitched.

Offensively, Okanagan College’s Caleb Lumbard is second in the league with a .412 batting average.

Friday’s doubleheader is scheduled to start at 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. at McLeod Athletic Park in Langley.

BaseballKelownaOkanagan