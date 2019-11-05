Okanagan College Coyotes start basketball season with history-making 4-win weekend

The Coyotos men and women squads start the 2019-20 season in the win columns

It’s year two of the Okanagan College basketball program and the Coyotes made history with notching four wins in their season-opening weekend.

The men and women teams started the season last weekend in Vancouver with games against Langara College and Columbia Bible College where both teams fought to two wins and a positive start to the new season.

“It is always so hard to get a win at Langara and I am just extremely happy for both teams,” said Coyotes head coach Dino Gini.

“It is early in the season, but these are important wins for our program.”

The Coyotes women used solid defence in their two victories. OC earned the hard-fought win over Langara 53-50 in the first game of the season then cruised to a 70-37 win over CBC in game two.

Jordan and Kennedy Andres led the way for the Coyotes with a combined 37 points over the two games with Jenna MacLennan adding 11 rebounds over the weekend stretch.

In men’s action, the Coyotes high octane offence was firing on all cylinders as OC scored 93 points both nights for a 186 point total in their two wins. Matt Lafontaine led the way with 39 points with centre Hunter Hughes tallying 34 points and 18 rebounds in the two-game winning stretch.

Gini said that the teams must now turn their attention to this weekend’s home-openers.

“We are happy with our wins for both programs and now we need to quickly get back to work as we will have four tough games this weekend,” he said.

Okanagan College will host highly-ranked Camosun College and Vancouver Island University this weekend.

“We have our work cut out for us, but we are excited, and we will be ready,” said Gini.

The Coyotes have found a new home court at Quigley School at 705 Kitch Road.

Okanagan College basketball action starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

