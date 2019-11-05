The Okanagan College Coyotes 2019-20 women basketball team. (Okanagan College Athletics)

Okanagan College Coyotes start basketball season with history-making 4-win weekend

The Coyotos men and women squads start the 2019-20 season in the win columns

It’s year two of the Okanagan College basketball program and the Coyotes made history with notching four wins in their season-opening weekend.

The men and women teams started the season last weekend in Vancouver with games against Langara College and Columbia Bible College where both teams fought to two wins and a positive start to the new season.

“It is always so hard to get a win at Langara and I am just extremely happy for both teams,” said Coyotes head coach Dino Gini.

“It is early in the season, but these are important wins for our program.”

READ MORE: Vernon woman completes ultra-marathon, makes Canadian history

The Coyotes women used solid defence in their two victories. OC earned the hard-fought win over Langara 53-50 in the first game of the season then cruised to a 70-37 win over CBC in game two.

Jordan and Kennedy Andres led the way for the Coyotes with a combined 37 points over the two games with Jenna MacLennan adding 11 rebounds over the weekend stretch.

In men’s action, the Coyotes high octane offence was firing on all cylinders as OC scored 93 points both nights for a 186 point total in their two wins. Matt Lafontaine led the way with 39 points with centre Hunter Hughes tallying 34 points and 18 rebounds in the two-game winning stretch.

READ MORE: It will soon cost more to fly in and out of YLW

Gini said that the teams must now turn their attention to this weekend’s home-openers.

“We are happy with our wins for both programs and now we need to quickly get back to work as we will have four tough games this weekend,” he said.

Okanagan College will host highly-ranked Camosun College and Vancouver Island University this weekend.

“We have our work cut out for us, but we are excited, and we will be ready,” said Gini.

The Coyotes have found a new home court at Quigley School at 705 Kitch Road.

Okanagan College basketball action starts at 6 p.m. on Friday and 5 p.m. on Saturday.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaCapNews
newstips@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Junior hockey game in Nelson ends with accusation of racist taunts

Just Posted

Highway 97 in Kelowna closed for several hours Tuesday morning

A police incident closed the area between Spall Road and Cooper Road

Kelowna Chamber seeks community input to develop government policy

The forum will be held Nov. 15 at the Coast Capri Hotel from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

Okanagan College Coyotes start basketball season with history-making 4-win weekend

The Coyotos men and women squads start the 2019-20 season in the win columns

Reports of pig hit by vehicle on Highway 97 in Kelowna

A southbound lane was closed while emergency crews remained on scene

Free downtown parking coming to Kelowna

City councillors have passed motion to provide free downtown parking during all Saturdays in December

Protesters lock themselves to Washington port to block Trans Mountain pipeline shipment

Five demonstraters, supported by kayakers, have stopped the ship from docking

Hergott: Who is responsible when a child gets hurt in the street?

Lawyer Paul Hergott looks at parents responsibility for when a child is hurt playing in the street

Facial scans kick in for NEXUS passengers at YVR

New technology will replace retina scans

Parksville man disheartened by notes on windshield saying he’s not a ‘real’ veteran

Anonymous messages at Parksville golf course said he should be ‘ashamed’ of special licence plates

B.C. builds on Indigenous reconciliation plan with summit

United Nations rights declaration to be endorsed this month

Salmon Arm ready to tackle winter roads

Fifteen city vehicles, staff on deck to keep roads, sidewalks clear of snow and ice

U.S. ski site says SilverStar is a steal

SilverStar Mountain Resort was the only Canadian resort to land Family Skier’s Top 5 list

Vernon man ‘photoshopped’ himself into child porn photos

Ex-Judo coach still awaits sentencing

Clear and unequivocal: Thousands of scientists sign letter on climate crisis

409 of the scientists were from Canada

Most Read