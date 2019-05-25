Okanagan FC kicks off regular season Saturday night

OKFC starts their inaugural season of the Pacific Coast Soccer League (PCSL) in Penticton

Okanagan FC kicks off their regular season Saturday night against Penticton. From left, Braeden Peters, Shaun PIlcher and Brandon McCallum are part of the core leading OKFC in their inaugural game in the PCSL. Photo: Okanagan FC Facebook

The wait is over for the Okanagan Football Club.

The team is set to make their debut in their inaugural year in the PCSL Saturday night against their quickly-made rivals Penticton Pinnacles FC.

The team has had a successful pre-season, with exhibition games with other teams through the Okanagan and Lower Mainland. After the team was selected in late March, the OKFC has been pedal to the medal to bring quality adult soccer back to Kelowna.

The team brings in a talented roster of young and local players from all over the Okanagan and have set their home field at Kelowna’s Apple Bowl. Head coach Andrew Stevenson has said that he wants to bring a quality level of soccer to Kelowna to not only create a competitive soccer culture, but to also deliver a great soccer experience to local fans.

Stevenson said the team is ready.

Okanagan Football Club kicks off their season with a two-game road trip this weekend with Saturday’s match-up in Penticton, and a contest against Kamloops on Sunday.

The team makes their home debut June 9 at the Apple Bowl. Information on tickets can be found here.

