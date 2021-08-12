Okanagan golfer oh-so-close to double national titles

Cooper Humphreys of Kelowna wins Canadian Juvenile Boys, ties for second in Canadian Junior Boys event

Kelowna’s Cooper Humphreys, who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, won the Canadian Juvenile Boys Golf Championship in Quebec Thursday, Aug. 12, and finished one shot away from possibly capturing the Canadian Junior Boys Division at the same event. (Black Press - file photo)

Cooper Humphreys will take one national championship.

But the Okanagan golfer was oh-so-close to a rare double.

Humphreys, 16, from Kelowna who plays out of Vernon’s Predator Ridge Resort, won the Canadian Juvenile Boys Golf Championship at Vallee du Richelieu – Le Club in Sainte-Julie, Que., Thursday, Aug. 12. And he was a stroke away from going into a playoff for the Canadian Junior Boys title.

The teen shot a final-round 2-over-par 74 to finish the championships at 9-under-par 279. He started the final 18 holes one shot back of Team Canada member Jean-Philippe Parr of St. Celestin, Que., and that’s where Humphreys finished as Parr also shot a 2-over 74 and ended at 278.

Owen Mullen of Shortts Lake, NS, also a Team Canada member, joined Humphreys in a tie for second at 279 by also shooting 74.

Humphreys’ 9-under score was good for a 13-shot victory in the 16 and under Juvenile Division over Ontario’s Eric Zhao (North York) and Owen Kim (Oakville).

The Juvenile Division was added to the tournament in 1970 and since then, only 10 golfers have won both the Juvenile and Junior championships in the same year. Humphreys was trying to become the 11th.

The Canadian Junior Boys Tournament was first contested in 1938.

READ MORE: Okanagan golfer in hunt for pair of Canadian titles

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Boys golf