OGC’s Jordyn Yendley (left) and Taya Lawless. -Image: Contributed

Okanagan gymnasts on the mark at Canada Cup

OGC performs in Montreal, two athletes headed to Columbia

The Okanagan Gymnastics Centre’s trampoline athletes had a strong showing at the Canada Cup for in Montreal.

The event, which is limited to national-level gymnasts, is a trial event for the World Championships and World Age Groups.

On the mens’ side, Travis Towers of Vernon finished 9th in Level 6 Under 17 trampoline, while Andrew Martin finished 15th in Senior Men’s trampoline.

On the ladies’ side, Taya Lawless finished 8th on Level 5 17+ double mini trampoline and 17th in Level 5, 17+ individual trampoline, while Emily Welsh finished 10th in Level 6, 17+ trampoline, and Jordyn Yendley finished in 2nd place on junior double mini trampoline and 4th on trampoline.

Following the Canada Cup, Jordan Yendley, Andrew Martin and their coach, Jamie Gardner are headed to Medellin, Columbia to represent Team Canada at the 2018 Pacific Rim Championships.

If you know an athlete or gymnast who would like to join the team at Okanagan Gymnastics Centre, the Centre will also be holding trampoline and tumbling team tryouts on June 10 from 10 a.m to 11:30 a.m.

